BPL plans to sell stations A and D to Shell

The new Wartsila engines at Station A at Bahamas Power and Light’s Clifton Pier Power Station.
By Jasper Ward
Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Chairman Dr. Donovan Moxey yesterday revealed that the power company intends to sell stations A and D at the Clifton Pier Power Plant to Shell North America.
“We’re also putting money into Station D, the new Station D, money that we will get back because unlike what you’ve been hearing in the reports we’re not giving Station D to Shell,” said Moxey at the 29th Annual Bahamas Business Outlook at the Baha Mar resort.
“We’re selling it to them and we’ll take that money and reinvest it into other infrastructure needs in The Bahamas as well.” Read more >>