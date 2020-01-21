Boothe Makes History With Marathon Bahamas Victory

Delroy Boothe makes history as he crosses the finish line. Photo: Terrel W Carey/Tribune staff
Tribune Sports Reporter
A testament to his consistency and longevity in the sport, Delroy Boothe returned as the overall winner of Marathon Bahamas in 2020, a decade after his first win at the event.
Boothe made Bahamian history as the first two time local winner of the country's premier distance running event when he highlighted the 11th edition of Sunshine Insurance's Marathon Bahamas Race Weekend with a winning time of 2:56.01 seconds.