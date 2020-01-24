Book One Passenger, Get a Second for Just $14 on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

By MACKENZIE CULLEN
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is giving travelers looking for a romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day their new “Love at First Sail” offer: from now until February 14, those who book a cruise to Nassau or Grand Bahama Island will purchase one cruise at the standard fare and bring a guest for on $14.
Couples who take advantage of the “Love at First Sail” promotion not only receive great savings, they get to enjoy all of the amenities that Grand Celebration and Grand Classica have to offer: romantic guestrooms, full-service spas offering couples’ massages and unique dining venues such as The Rock Grill and Admiral’s Steak & Seafood. Read more >>