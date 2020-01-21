Book Deals and a Doggy Tale

|
In this edge-of-your-seat installment of
The Cornelius Saga, Mira and Bobby are set to finally walk down the
aisle after years of courtship, but something innately sinister
threatens to shatter what's meant to be the most beautiful day of their
lives. Will it be proven that Mira's premonitions were justified all
along? 'Til Death Do Us Part' is bound to be the most thrilling,
chilling, dramatic episode in the history of the Cullen family saga."Would you marry someone if you knew when he was going to die? "Also 'TIL DEATH DO US PART, Book Thirteen in Tanya R. Taylor's popular Cornelius Saga Series, is only days away from being published!
I
hope you enjoy these great reads and if you do, as always we would
truly appreciate your comments under Reviews on our books' Amazon
product pages!