Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Book Deals and a Doggy Tale


Greetings!

Although we're well into January now, I would still like to wish you Happy New Year! I hope it will be a very happy, peaceful and healthy year for you.

For those of you who don't know, the Government of The Bahamas has just banned single use plastic! And they are eliminating our "penny" (one cent) very soon. So a lot of things are happening here in our little country!
Abaco and parts of Grand Bahama, which were devastated by Hurricane Dorian last September, haven't fully recovered yet. Tragically, there are still many  missing persons and unbelievably some evacuees are still living in shelters here in Nassau. I can't imagine what kind of life that must be for them. Of course, many of those islanders have lost their employment as well as their homes. Some couldn't afford hurricane insurance on their properties, so they don't have the money to rebuild. However, the Bahamas Government, as well as local and international organizations continue to help in any way they can. It will be a long road.

On a more cheerful note, my romantic suspense novel DANGEROUS DEVOTION (formerly "Love at Sunset"), Book One in my Buchanan Mystery Romance Series, is now on sale for only 99 cents (or your country's equivalent)!  Limited time only.

"If your relationship was threatened, what lengths would you go to in order to save it?" The title "Dangerous Devotion" reflects not only the moving romance and gripping suspense of the book, but also the deadly peril, emotional drama and intrigue throughout. And coming soon Book Two in this exciting series - "Deadly Deceit"!



$0.99
BUY DANGEROUS DEVOTION E-BOOK HERE
The paperback of "Dangerous Devotion" is also available on Amazon for $11.99 (or your country's equivalent):-
 
BUY DANGEROUS DEVOTION PAPERBACK HERE
BLIND SIGHT by Bestselling and Award Winning Bahamian author Tanya R. Taylor is also available for a limited time only at 99 cents! 
ABOUT BLIND SIGHT: “Lucille Pfiffer sees, but not with her eyes. She lives with her beloved dog Vanilla (‘Nilla’ for short) in a cozy neighborhood that is quite ‘active’ due to what occurred in the distant past. Though totally blind, she plays an integral role in helping to solve pressing and puzzling mysteries, one right after the other, which, without her, might remain unsolved. The question is: How can she do any of that with such a handicap?”

Blind Sight appeared as Amazon’s #1 Hot New Release in its category the very first day after it was made available to pre-order!

The author says she never thought when she introduced a four legged character in “Blind Sight” (Book One in her Lucille Pfiffer Mystery Series) that within a very short space of time she and her family would have a dog of their own. She says: “We got Nilla at six weeks old from a lady whose Shih Tzu and Poodle just had a litter of pups.” Tanya’s daughter Mercedes named their pooch Vanilla (“Nilla” for short).

Tanya remembers the day she and her family brought her home. “She immediately stole our hearts. I couldn't help but have her star in my mystery series with Lucille Pfiffer.”

She says when she started writing “Blind Sight” she really didn’t know anything about dogs, but “I knew I just had to have a dog in the book!” She thought she would have to do a lot of research on “man’s best friend”, but she says: “Since adopting our puppy Nilla I have learned so much about dogs that I didn’t need to do any doggy research for the book after all. And Nilla has taught and inspired me so much!”

After you read "Blind Sight", be sure to read "Blind Escape", Book Two in Tanya's Lucille Pfiffer series! I have a copy of both and just loved them! Tanya is already working on Book Three in the series.

$0.99
BUY BLIND SIGHT HERE
"The town of Chadsworth has a real headache on its hand. A pharmaceutical mogul has dropped dead at a beautiful seaside resort. Will his puzzling demise be unraveled in time or will Lucille and her dog Vanilla become victims of a pair of ruthless criminals with a half a million dollars on their mind?"
BUY BLIND ESCAPE HERE

In this edge-of-your-seat installment of The Cornelius Saga, Mira and Bobby are set to finally walk down the aisle after years of courtship, but something innately sinister threatens to shatter what's meant to be the most beautiful day of their lives. Will it be proven that Mira's premonitions were justified all along? 'Til Death Do Us Part' is bound to be the most thrilling, chilling, dramatic episode in the history of the Cullen family saga."Would you marry someone if you knew when he was going to die? "Also 'TIL DEATH DO US PART, Book Thirteen in Tanya R. Taylor's popular Cornelius Saga Series, is only days away from being published! 

I hope you enjoy these great reads and if you do, as always we would truly appreciate your comments under Reviews on our books' Amazon product pages!

Thank you!

Best wishes,
Fay

Fay Knowles
Cable Beach
Nassau, Bahamas
fayknowles@bahamaswriter.com
fayknowles.blogspot.com
 
