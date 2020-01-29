Basketball Smiles Partners With Bahamas Basketball Federation

Sam Nichols and Mario Bowleg (right).
Tribune Sports Reporter
rdorsett@tribunemedia.net
BASKETBALL Smiles looks to continue its more than two decade relationship with the Bahamas and has now partnered with the Bahamas Basketball Federation moving forward to further that development.
BBF President Mario Bowleg and Basketball Smiles Director Sam Nichols announced the partnership and plans for the 21st edition of its trademark camp June 22-26 at the Anatol Rodgers High School.
“We’re honoured and humbled that the federation has partnered with us because we have so much respect for the federation and for the work that they do to develop basketball here in the Bahamas. So much of the work that they do is behind the scenes day in and day out to try to build the game of basketball and build young men and women,” Nichols said. Read more >>