BAMSI partners with Poopdeck; takes on fine dining

Bahamian gourmet fare -- warm puree of butternut squash, richly flavoured with the spices of curry and coconut and aromatic herbs, such as ginger, with Andros papaya and citrus in dishes also featured.
Nassau, Bahamas, January 9, 2020: THE BAHAMAS AGRICULTURE and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) has partnered with one of Nassau’s fine dining establishments in a move to showcase the versatility and unique flavor profile of its Andros-grown produce. Offering these specialty items as part of their Thanksgiving feast, and now incorporating them into the holiday and regular menu, the culinary staff at the Poop Deck Restaurant at Sandyport, West Bay Street, provides diners with a distinctive experience focused on fresh, quality ingredients, bold flavours and textures, and creative concepts. Read more >>