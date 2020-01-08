Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Bahamian Slang - Video
By Rogan Smith
If you don’t know by now, I love all things Bahamian – the food, the culture, the people, the accent, and of course, the colourful things we say. So, for my new YouTube video, I decided to give a “how-to” tutorial on a few Bahamian words and phrases.
There are so many words to choose from and it was tough to narrow them down, but I ultimately wound up with a few that I think people can relate to.
Bahamians are very creative people and they certainly have a knack for taking everyday words and giving them an entirely different meaning. Wink wink.