Bahamian business women produce delegate bags for Caribbean Tourism Conference

June Bassett and Comfort Smith
(PRESS RELEASE) – Close to 1,000 delegates who will converge in Nassau this week for the 2020 edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace will collect some meaningful mementos produced by entrepreneurs who survived last year’s Hurricane Dorian, which displaced thousands in northern Bahamas.
The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), along with the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) and the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, led the fundraising initiative to support the creation of authentically Bahamian “swag bags” for the region’s largest and longest-standing tourism marketing event being hosted at Baha Mar resort in Nassau. Read more >>