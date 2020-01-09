Thursday, January 9, 2020

Bahamas wins new airlift as Caribbean Marketplace nears


A number of top airlines are increasing airlift to the Bahamas in 2020.

JetBlue is adding a second daily flight from Boston to Nassau in the peak spring break travel months of March and April.

At the same time, United Airlines is introducing a new non-stop Saturday-only flight from Denver to Nassau in March.

Southwest is also adding a seasonal Saturday-only route from Houston to Nassau in June 2020.

The new flights come as the destination prepares to host Caribbean Marketplace, the largest trade show in the region.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,