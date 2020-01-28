Bahamas Travel Alert Updated by the CDC

CDC says avoid nonessential travel to affected parts of the Bahamas
January 4, 2020 – A Level 3 Travel Alert has been updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.
As of January 3, 2020, the CDC recommended US residents avoid nonessential travel to certain affected areas of The Bahamas, including the Abacos and Grand Bahama Island.
Parts of The Bahamas, including the Abacos and Grand Bahama Island, have been severely affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Affected by Hurricane Dorian during September 2019, visitors to the Bahamas may experience serious health/safety risks and medical care may be limited or unavailable.