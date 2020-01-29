Bahamas signs air service agreement with U.S.

From left are Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Bahamasair Dionisio D’Aguilar and U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh. CODEL NEWTON
After four years of negotiations, The Bahamas signed an air service agreement (ASA) with the United States yesterday, setting a shared regulatory regime governing how foreign air carriers provide services to the country.
The signing of this most recent agreement means that The Bahamas has now successfully concluded 23 ASAs.
“These agreements pave the way for future economic growth and increased airlift between the respective countries. Additionally, these air service agreements provide financial incentives and internationally agreed rules and regulations, which govern how a foreign carrier from a specific country can provide service to The Bahamas, either directly or via a code share arrangement,” Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said at the official signing ceremony for the agreement yesterday at the British Colonial Hilton hotel. Read more >>