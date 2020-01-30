Thursday, January 30, 2020
Bahamas Races To Fill Aviation Safety Gaps
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
Aviation chiefs yesterday pledged to double The Bahamas’ compliance score after global regulators found it had implemented less than one-third of the required “safety oversight” regime.
Captain Charles Beneby, the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority’s director-general, told Tribune Business that his agency was “working feverishly” to plug the numerous gaps identified in time for the next International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit in early 2021.
The last ICAO report, which has been obtained by this newspaper, reveals that The Bahamas had only properly implemented 32 percent of the “critical elements of a safety oversight system” for the aviation industry with deficiencies found in all eight key areas.
The report, which effectively “downgraded” The Bahamas from 56.98 percent compliance pre-audit, found it had implemented just 2.5 percent of its aviation industry “surveillance”, and 15.97 percent of its “licensing, certification and authorisation”, obligations. Read more >>