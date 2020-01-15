Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Launches BOGO Flash Sale With Free Perks

Grand Celebration. (photo via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is celebrating the new year by launching a flash sale on its "Roaring Twenties" offer.
For a limited time, travelers who book two-night sailings to Nassau or Grand Bahama Island departing now through June 30, 2020, will receive 50 percent off of their second guest.
The sailings out of Florida's Port of Palm Beach aboard MV Grand Classica and MV Grand Celebration start at just $99 per person.
Meanwhile, guests booking an oceanview or suite stateroom will receive a handful of complimentary "Roaring Perks," which include $20 onboard credit, five drinks for $20, 20 percent off specialty dining, spa treatments and Wi-Fi plus children ages 12 and under sail free.
Contact your travel agent or visit BahamasParadiseCruise.com for more information. (source)