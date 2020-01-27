Monday, January 27, 2020
Bahamas: JA Company’s Seedlings in Compostable Cups Will Assist Backyard Farming
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
NASSAU, The Bahamas – January 26, 2010 — The Junior Achievement Company ‘BTC Horizons’ paid a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resource, the Hon. Michael Pintard recently to present the Minister with a sample of this year’s product.
The company has introduced a line of seed cups made with compostable cardboard designed to give young and backyard farmers a variety of easy-to-grow produce in a ready-made package. Company advisor is BTC’s Rhonda Seymour.
During the meeting, Minister Pintard thanked the young leaders for their focus on agriculture and called the effort a step for the future of farming in the country as the seed cup product will introduce farming in a practical way to young people.
Youth engagement in farming is high on the Minister’s agenda for 2020.
The seed cups are filled with potting soil, a seed packet with instructions and costs $5 per cup. At present, the company is selling tomatoes, green bell peppers, kale, thyme, red peppers, onions and okras. (source)
The Ministry has ordered a supply of the seed cups from the company and intends to use them as a pilot program for primary school gardening in the near future.