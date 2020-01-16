Bahamas Enjoys Ten To 13% Stopover Bookings ‘Shift’

and YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporters
The Bahamas is enjoying a last-minute “ten to 13 percent shift” in stopover bookings as tourists leave it late to decide whether to visit this nation, a Cabinet minister revealed yesterday.
Dionisio D'Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, told Tribune Business that while forward bookings for the 2020 peak winter tourism season "look a little dire" two to three months out, they are "drastically improved" - and even turning into year-over-year increases - by the time the period of travel arrives.