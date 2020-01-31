Bahamas Culture featured at Art Fort Lauderdale

Bahamas team with curator Jennifer Nayak Feldman at Bahamas Haus during Art Fort Lauderdale - L-R in costume, Sr. Marketing Representative,Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO), Florida, Phylia Shivers; Executive Director, Marketing, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Bridgette King; Director, Marketing, BTO Florida, Betty Bethel-Moss; Jenn Nayak Feldman and Tina Lee-Anderson, District Marketing Manager, BTO, Florida.
and Donates to Country’s Hurricane Relief
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL –January 27, 2020 – The Islands Of The Bahamas were prominently featured recently, as a part of Art Fort Lauderdale, a unique art fair on the water. One of the luxury homes used as a part of the art tour was designated ‘Bahamas Haus’. The exquisite home was decorated with Bahamian art and Junkanoo pieces, and exhibited various components of Bahamian culture including a classic selection of Bahamian music in the background.
The annual 4-day curated art fair, Art Fort Lauderdale, included attendees traveling by water ferry to various luxury homes set up as art galleries. The luxury home designated ‘Bahamas Haus’ was co-sponsored by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Argus Advisors, a legal, financial and corporate services provider based in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas.
Photograph "The Lady in Red" shot on an Island in The Bahamas by photographer Alessandro Sarno and below it a collection of award winning Bahamian crafted straw bags.
A highlight of Bahamas Haus was the attention it brought to The Bahamas’ recovery efforts in the wake of the destructive Hurricane Dorian that devastated two of the country’s Islands, Abaco and Grand Bahama, in September of 2019.
Ten percent of the proceeds from Bahamas Haus was committed for donation to The Bahamas’ Grand Bahama Children’s Home, to go towards the rebuilding of the home, and providing educational supplies and resources for art therapy for children rescued post Hurricane Dorian.
Vernon Brooks of Sunshine Junkanoo Band, (L) describes the artwork on a Junkanoo headpiece to an attendee.
As a part of its sponsorship, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism provided Junkanoo pieces imported from Grand Bahama. The Ministry also sponsored the South Florida based Sunshine Junkanoo Band who provided guests to the house with a historical overview of the Bahamian cultural expression of Junkanoo as well as demonstrations on the artistry of Junkanoo costume-making.
A guest arriving Bahamas from water taxi is met by a welcoming committee of costumed Junkanooers including at right, Phylia Shivers, Bahamas Tourist Office, Florida,Sr. Marketing Representative.
“It took a lot of planning, however, much thanks to curator Jennifer Nayak Feldman, a resident of Florida and The Bahamas; Andre Feldman, Argus Advisors; Andrew Martineau and Evan Snow, co-founders of Art Fort Lauderdale and the Bahamas marketing team members who joined me in the efforts - District Marketing Manager, Tina Lee-Anderson and Sr. Marketing Representative, Phylia Shivers. They all saw it as a labor of love and an opportunity to get the message out that we are open for business,” said Bethel-Moss.
Curator, Jennifer Nayak Feldman, also known as @LasOlasLocal, speaks to a group of attendees about the art promoting the theme 'Resiliency of the Bahamian Spirit'.
The Director also expressed thanks and appreciation for the support given to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, and noted that “This art fair allowed us to share with attendees that The Bahamian people are very resilient and despite the devastation of the massive Hurricane Dorian, The Bahamas is 'still rockin'.”
