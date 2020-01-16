All aboard!: Sail from Galveston to Royal Caribbean’s private island CocoCay beginning March

Royal Caribbean International
Cruise-goers will embark on an adventure on the “Enchantment of the Sea” ship, which will also make stops in Key West, Florida and Nassau, Bahamas, before reaching “Perfect Day” at CocoCay.
Royal Caribbean says CocoCay has beach areas that make the island the ultimate sun-soaking escape and offers lots of activities to make the perfect beach day. Kids can have fun at “Splashaway Bay,” which features fountains, sprinklers, geysers, water cannons and five slides, while adults relax at one of the over-water cabanas or at “Chill Island.” Read more >>