Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Airbnb Wants to Send Five People to Take a Sabbatical in the Bahamas
By Stacey Leasca
It’s time you take a break from your regularly scheduled life and take a sabbatical instead. And Airbnb is here to make that happen.
Airbnb and the Bahamas National Trust, an NGO that protects 32 national parks in the country, just announced their new joint offering, the Bahamas Sabbatical. With the sabbatical, the two organizations are offering five lucky participants the life-changing opportunity to take time away from their normal lives to live in an ecological oasis. In a statement, the two organizations explained that the sabbatical is a way to help restore the islands after several devastating hurricanes, as well as a way to remind travelers that the islands are back and open for business. Read more >>
