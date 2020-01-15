Wednesday, January 15, 2020
A Travel Guide To The Bahamas: 15 Things Not To Miss Out On
By SARA CAPANNA
While working your 9-5, you'd be lying if you said that you didn't daydream now and then about escaping to wherever there's sun, sand, and free-flowing alcohol. It's completely understandable. Everyone needs an escape and islands are the perfect destinations.
If you're actively planning your next vacation, one group of islands to take into consideration is the Bahamas. Its name is regularly associated with paradise and resorts. And this would all be true. But beyond the resorts, there is so much culture and new discoveries to take in. Below is a mini travel guide to the Bahamas- 15 things that you can't miss should you venture over there! Read more >>
Posted by Derek Catalano at 4:01 AM