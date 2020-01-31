242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: January 31st 2020

|
We must not #forget
Dear Readers,
What seems like only
yesterday to residents in the Northern Bahamas, has actually been 5 long
months of very recovery time for the thousands who were impacted by the
passage of hurricane Dorian. Though #242NewsBahamas'
offices - which are located in Freeport, Grand Bahama - received only
minimal electrical damage to equipment, members of our team and their
families were severely affected. We, like countless others, are still
working through the unimaginable physical mental and emotional
challenges caused by that dreaded storm and each day, we fight to regain
a sense of normalcy.
As we were preparing our weekly editorial we came across this writeup which appeared as Tuesday's editorial in The Official Nassau Guardian Ltd. (1844).
The writer so aptly summed up the complex emotions which many of us
living, working and surviving in both Grand Bahama and Abaco and so we
thought it would be great to share it with our readers. We hope that
this article acts as a reminder to those persons who were not affected
by this storm, directly or indirectly, to remember those who were and
still are recovering from Dorian, and send a prayer or two their way
today.
|
|
Bahamas
Participated In Us-Caribbean Ministerial Roundtable Hosted By Michael
Pompeo, United States Secretary Of State In Kingston, Jamaica
Bahamas Minister
of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Darren A. Henfield was among a caucus of
Caribbean nations whose Foreign Ministers recently attended a
Ministerial Roundtable in Kingston, Jamaica, hosted by the United States
Secretary of State the Honourable Michael Pompeo.
The high-level
meeting held on 22nd January, 2020, provided a platform for discussions
on shared democratic values and critical hemispheric matters
particularly security, development cooperation, prosperity and human
rights. Talks also centered on financial services inclusive of
blacklistings and de-risking, youth empowerment, education and the
diversification of the Organization of American States (OAS), all
crucial to U.S.-Caribbean relations.
|
|
Minister Of Agriculture Addresses Concerns Of E. Coli Contamination In North Andros
The
following statement is an update relative to the recent discovery of E.
coli in parts of the well water system affecting farms in North
Andros.
The
issue of E. coli in private well water in North Andros was brought to
the attention of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources (MAMR)
in December 2019 by The Bahamas Agricultural Health & Food Safety
Authority (BAHFSA). The Minister, Hon. Michael Pintard acted immediately
and directed BAHFSA to investigate the extent of the problem and the
nature of the threat to the farming community and the wider public.
|
|
Prime Minister Minnis urges junkanooers to take cultural festival ‘beyond Bay Street’
Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis met with Junkanoo A Group
leaders at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday, 24 January 2020.
During the
meeting, the Prime Minister invited junkanooers to collaborate on a
national plan aimed at moving the cultural event “beyond Bay Street.”
Prime Minister
Minnis encouraged the leaders to make the most of their upcoming
conclave scheduled for March and pledged the Government’s support to
advance the festival on the international stage.“The Government will do
all that it can to assist. Just as reggae is synonymous with Jamaica
around the world, we want to see the same for Junkanoo and The Bahamas,”
said the Prime Minister.
|
|
Miami University through the GBDRF, helps Grand Bahamians Get Around Post Storm
The Grand Bahama
Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) continues its mission to support the
residents of Grand Bahama in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. As the
response phase has transitioned to recovery GBDRF’s focus has shifted
from meeting the immediate needs of residents with relief to helping
improve their quality of life and restoring a sense of normalcy. This
week, the GBDRF helped facilitate the delivery of street bikes to The
Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, the University of The
Bahamas Northern Campus, and the Bahamas Defence Force Ranger Programs.
“The bikes, which
were donated to GBDRF via the University of Miami, arrived in Grand
Bahama via Carnival Cruise lines,” explained GBDRF Logistics Manager,
Noel Clarke. “We thought these would be great for young college students
and those not able to purchase or replace destroyed vehicles.”
|
|
Grand
Bahama Port Authority Affirms Its Commitment To Ensure Rebuild Of The
Airport Facilities In A Timely Manner And In The Best Interests Of Grand
Bahama
The Grand Bahama
Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is firmly committed to the continued
restoration and economic recovery of the city of Freeport and Grand
Bahama Island. Of paramount focus is the full return of international
flights and the rebuilding of a permanent airport facility to boost the
economy.
“Given the
inevitable reduction, due to the hurricane, in the number of
international commercial flights into Freeport at the present time,”
said Sarah St. George, the GBPA’s Acting Chairman, “we understand the
responsibility of the Grand Bahama Airport Company to balance
appropriate employment level with current operations.
It is always with
deep regret that such difficult decisions are made and unfortunately a
number of employees were impacted, all of whom have been treated with
fairness and respect.” The GBPA confirms that they, along with their
long-term partner in the Grand Bahama International airport, Hutchison
Port Holdings, are in ongoing discussions with the Government of The
Bahamas regarding a transition of ownership to the Government.
|
|
Save The Bays, Waterkeepers: 7 Years Of Urging, Calling Attention To Reality Of Climate Change, Now Time To Act
Leaders of two of
the nation’s strongest voices in the cry for attention to climate change
are urging top educators to impress upon students that the time to act
is now. Save The Bays Chairman Joseph Darville and Waterkeepers
Executive Director Rashema Ingraham have been meeting with principals
and other educators throughout Grand Bahama for more than two weeks,
imploring them to sensitize students to the reality of climate change.
They have equipped
them with scientific data about rising seas, warmer temperatures and
stronger storms – and they have armed them with practical mitigation
tools from the value of planting trees to preserving sand dunes.
“After living
through and experiencing firsthand the effects of Hurricane Dorian, Save
The Bays and Waterkeepers committed to working together and with other
NGOs to sound the message to rebuild the coastal buffer zones that will
act as natural defenses for our islands,” said Ms. Ingraham.
|
|
Bud Light Ends 2019/20 NFL Promos With Superbowl Trip and Party
SuperBowl
LIV will get underway on February 2nd, and diehard football fans are
already gearing up for the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and
the San Francisco 49ers. Widely regarded as one of the biggest sporting
events of the year, Superbowl LIV will take over the Hard Rock Stadium
in Miami Florida with one lucky winner from The Bahamas enjoying the
action in the stands courtesy of Bud Light and the Bahamian Brewery
& Beverage Company.
Bud
Light is the National Football Leagues (NFL) Official Beer until 2022.
As part of its recent promotions to support the NFL, Bud Light has been
giving Bud Light drinkers chances to win all-expense-paid trips to watch
the Super Bowl, all over the world. Here in The Bahamas Bud Light fans
had four months to purchase a six-pack of beer to enter to win. The
amazing opportunity included two tickets to the event, as well as
airfare, accommodations, VIP access to all bud light parties and NFL
events.
|
|
BMOTA Grand Bahama Welcomes European Tour Operators On Familiarization Trip
The
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) hosted a group of
French and Portuguese tour operators on a familiarization visit to Grand
Bahama from January 25-27.
BMOTA
organized the visit to acquaint the tour operators with Grand Bahama
and equip them to more adequately sell the destination to customers in
their respective markets. To this end, the group of six enjoyed a tour
specially customized to showcase the island’s range of hotels,
restaurants and attractions.
“Grand
Bahama is a very important destination for the French market and now
the emerging Portuguese market, so we wanted to show them the status of
the island,” said Karin Mallet-Gautier, area manager for the Bahamas
Tourist Office in France.
|
|
Prize Money for Best Sustainable Project Provided by Royal Caribbean
A
popular campaign that persuaded students to beautify their environment
is offering civic groups a $10,000 cash prize for executing a project
that helps make the Bahamas cleaner, greener and more pristine, Minister
of Environment and Housing Romauld ‘Romi’ Ferreira told Rotarians on
Friday.
The
Rotary Club of East Nassau was the latest stop on the environment
minister’s tour as he challenges civic groups to envision a different
kind of Bahamas, one brimming with creative energy and free of
environmental ills. Last week, Ferreira spoke to more than 2,000
congregants at four Big Harvest Church services and he has continued to
make the rounds of neighbourhood associations.
|
|
The
Annual General Meeting of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce which
was held on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020, congratulations to the newly
appointed chamber of commerce officers and directors for the 2020 and
2021 period.
Officers:
President: Mr. Gregory Laroda Sr. (Director, Buckeye Bahamas Hub)
1st Vice President: Mr. Mick Holding (Independent Consultant)
2nd Vice President: Mr. Lawrence Palmer (President, Freeport Insurance Agents & Brokers)
Treasurer: Mr. Ralph Hepburn (Financial Controller, Underwater Explorers Society)
Secretary: Mrs. Lesley Davis-Baptista (Vice President/General Manager, Paint Fair)
Directors (Newly Elected):
Mrs. Donna Christie-Ferguson (Financial Controller, Equinor South Riding Point)
Mrs. Carmel Parker-Dean (Branch Manager, Fidelity Bank)
Mrs. Talia Wildgoose-Davis (Senior Marketing Manager, Aliv)
Mrs. Diane Morgan (Property Manager, Milo Butler & Sons Investment - Freeport )
Mr. Daniel Lowe (General Manager, City Associated)
Mr. Hans Schuhbauer (Chief Operating Officer, Pharmachem Technologies (GB) Ltd.)
Serving Second Year of Two Years Term:
Mr. Dennis Knowles (President, MicroTech Sales)
Mr. Dave McGregor (Chief Operating Officer, Grand Bahama Power Company)
Mr. Antoine Brooks (President, Island Traders); and
Mrs. Christine van der Linde (Customer Service Manager, Grand Bahama Development Company)
The above names shall become effective in their respective positions with immediate effect.
|
|
This 26' fully
equipped unit will serve as our clinic until our shelter clinic is
rebuilt. Then we will be taking it out into the communities to do
spay/neuter until we have covered this entire island.
There are so many
people to thank but we must start with our many amazing supporters from
near and far whose donations made this possible. We are also very
grateful to Dr. Mary Gardner, (U.S. veterinarian and daughter of HSGB
board member Christine Gardner), for scouting mobile units and helping us find the perfect one.
Natalie and the talented people at Applied Graphics Limited did
an amazing job with the signage and we very much appreciate the
discount. Koni Wade at La Boit was a delight to work with and made the
entire process easy and smooth.
Big thanks to Tropical Shipping for bringing her over safely and for the discount, and thanks as always to our awesome friends at Freeport Ship Services for
clearing her for us. We can't recommend these two companies highly
enough for the services they provide - always timely, professional and
fair.
Our longtime friend and partner Ellen Kohn of The Kohn Foundation has
been a rock for us for years but never more than these last five
months. The amount of accounting, grant writing and phone calling she
has done is staggering and she has been there for us every step of the
way.
To the pet owning
public on Grand Bahama - our clinic is open! We're also very pleased to
welcome Dr. De'Yanza J. Hanna who joined us this month as our Staff
Veterinarian. Please call 727.1390 for appointments (our landline still
out).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#242NewsWeather'cause its always Better in
The Bahamas:
|
|
February 1st 2020
-
Jazz at Jacaranda 6pm - 9pm
February 2nd 2020
- Cricket Club Super Bowl Party
February 8th and 9th 2020
- Tru Tru Bahamian Festival 10am
March 7th 2020
- BNT Pig Roast Dinner and Bon Fire 7pm
|
|
February 1st 2020
- Garden of the groves farmers market 9am - 11am
- Sip and Pain - Rand nature Centre 7pm - 9pm
- May I Call you Queen 7pm - 10pm
February 4th & 6th 2020
February 8th 2020
- Kids Chocolate Valentines Workshop- Bootleg Chocolates 10am - 2pm
March 5th - 7th 2020
- A sustainable Grand Bahama Exhibition
- March 7th- Humane Society Pub Quiz 6pm Dinner/7pm Quiz
March 21st 2020
- Humane Societys Presidents Cocktail Party 6pm
|
|
February 2nd 2020
- Abaco Inn Super Bowl Watch Party 4pm
February 8th 2020
March 21st 2020