242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: January 24th 2020

No Justice for Women in The Bahamas
Dear Readers,
This
week, our editorial team, like many others around the country, were
horrified to see a Grand Bahama man with well documented mental health
issues punched to the ground in the name of social media clout. In the
aftermath of such a public atrocity, it was refreshing to see the swift,
strong and decisive action taken by local law enforcement in arresting
and charging the individual responsible. At the same time however we
continue to be baffled by the lack of consistency shown by local police
in addressing other equally distressing instances of violence against
those most vulnerable among us.
In
a previous editorial entitled: ‘Heading into 2020 sadly still walking
behind’ we discussed a disturbing incident involving the brother of our
Prime Minister, who in front of several witnesses, punched a woman
during an altercation that took place in a government office in
Freeport. Almost two months after the well respected female attorney was
struck in the face, NOTHING has happened.
Health Minister Thanks Samaritan’s Purse for Providing Medical Treatment to Many Post Hurricane Dorian
President
of Samaritan’s Purse, Evangelist Franklin Graham, visited Grand Bahama
on Friday to tour Samaritan’s Purse mobile medical unit and the Rand
Memorial Hospital, which is currently being renovated following
Hurricane Dorian. During his visit he was thanked by Cabinet Ministers
on behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas for the medical
assistance Samaritan’s Purse has rendered since the passage of Hurricane
Dorian.
Prime Minister receives Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana Report
PM
supports release of those imprisoned solely for possession of small
amounts of marijuana; report will be made public for input; analysis and
information will help guide policy decisions
Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis said once reform laws are
passed and through proper legal mechanisms and procedures, he supports
the release from prison all of those who are solely incarcerated for
possession of small amounts of marijuana.The
Prime Minister was speaking during the presentation of the national
marijuana commission’s preliminary report at the Office of the Prime
Minister on Tuesday 21 January.
Ministers Pintard and Lewis Re-launch Backyard Farming Program in GB Schools
The
Bahamas imports about millions of dollars worth of food annually,
according to Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon.
Michael Pintard. He said: “We have the opportunity through import
substitution to change that. Import Substitution means that many of the
things we are importing we can substitute through [local] production.”
Minister
Pintard was one of the speakers at an informal press conference on
Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. George’s High School Gym, where Minister
of State with responsibility for Disaster Preparedness, Management, and
Reconstruction the Hon.
Prime Minister reminds world, Bahamas is open for business post-Hurricane Dorian
Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis says his government is about
to develop a broad-range of activities for a total experience for
visitors to these shores, post-Hurricane Dorian.
He
made the announcement as he delivered the Keynote Address at the
Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace
at Baha Mar Convention Centre, January 21, 2020.
He
told the movers and shakers assembled just months after the Category 5
Hurricane Dorian struck North Abaco and Cays and East Grand Bahama, that
The Bahamas is still open for business.
French influencers visit Grand Bahama on successful Familiarization trip
The Bahamas
Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) hosted a group of French
influencers on a three-day familiarization tour of Grand Bahama over the
weekend.
BMOTA considers
France an important market for tourism as some 21,000 stopover visitors
arrive in The Bahamas from France each year.
With Grand Bahama
averaging 3,000 of these visitors annually, tourism officials saw the
familiarization trip as a golden opportunity to dispel misconceptions
and increase interest for the island.
Four travel and
lifestyle influencers were enlisted to help drive the message that Grand
Bahama is indeed open for business and ready to welcome global
visitors:
Local beekeepers receive international donation
The
Apiary Program, a joint effort between the Ministry of Grand Bahama,
Inter-American Institute for Cooperation of Agriculture (IICA) and the
Bahamas Development Bank, received a boost of support on Wednesday,
January 15th from the international community. The program which began
in in 2017, offered training and ultimately financing to young people,
resulting in the establishment of several businesses that produce honey
and other bee related products on Grand Bahama.
Tragically,
Hurricane Dorian inflicted devastating losses on the young beekeepers,
just as they were preparing to expand their operations into the export
market. Many beekeepers lost all of their hives, inventory, and
equipment, forcing them to restart their businesses entirely.
Weech makes Sponsor Bahamas Waste Shine at International Sailing Competition
Despite
having eight international competitions and multiple domestic races
under his belt, thirteen-year-old sailor Joshua Weech, is still a
typical Bahamian teenager with chores and homework. With the help of his
family and friends, the promising athlete has learned to balance it
all.
Joshua’s
most recent sailing exploits took him to Montevideo Uruguay, where he
competed in the 35th Campeonato Rioplatense de Optimist held through
December 17th - 21st. Supported by Bahamas Waste, who signed on to
partially cover travel expenses for the teen and his chaperone. As
expected, Joshua did not disappoint his new sponsor and took second
place overall in the championship fleet which featured up to 69 talented
athletes.
Over
a ten-day period, which included three days of intense training to
learn the sailing area, Joshua held his own with the international team
of sailors from around the world. With three individual races on the
first day, Joshua secured two first-place finishes and one seventh-place
showing.
