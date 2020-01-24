Friday, January 24, 2020

#242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: January 24th 2020

No Justice for Women in The Bahamas

Dear Readers,

This week, our editorial team, like many others around the country, were horrified to see a Grand Bahama man with well documented mental health issues punched to the ground in the name of social media clout. In the aftermath of such a public atrocity, it was refreshing to see the swift, strong and decisive action taken by local law enforcement in arresting and charging the individual responsible. At the same time however we continue to be baffled by the lack of consistency shown by local police in addressing other equally distressing instances of violence against those most vulnerable among us.
 
In a previous editorial entitled: ‘Heading into 2020 sadly still walking behind’ we discussed a disturbing incident involving the brother of our Prime Minister, who in front of several witnesses, punched a woman during an altercation that took place in a government office in Freeport. Almost two months after the well respected female attorney was struck in the face, NOTHING has happened.  
Health Minister Thanks Samaritan’s Purse for Providing Medical Treatment to Many Post Hurricane Dorian

President of Samaritan’s Purse, Evangelist Franklin Graham, visited Grand Bahama on Friday to tour Samaritan’s Purse mobile medical unit and the Rand Memorial Hospital, which is currently being renovated following Hurricane Dorian. During his visit he was thanked by Cabinet Ministers on behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas for the medical assistance Samaritan’s Purse has rendered since the passage of Hurricane Dorian.
Prime Minister receives Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana Report

PM supports release of those imprisoned solely for possession of small amounts of marijuana; report will be made public for input; analysis and information will help guide policy decisions 

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis said once reform laws are passed and through proper legal mechanisms and procedures, he supports the release from prison all of those who are solely incarcerated for possession of small amounts of marijuana.The Prime Minister was speaking during the presentation of the national marijuana commission’s preliminary report at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday 21 January.
Ministers Pintard and Lewis Re-launch Backyard Farming Program in GB Schools

The Bahamas imports about millions of dollars worth of food annually, according to Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Michael Pintard. He said: “We have the opportunity through import substitution to change that. Import Substitution means that many of the things we are importing we can substitute through [local] production.”
﻿
Minister Pintard was one of the speakers at an informal press conference on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. George’s High School Gym, where Minister of State with responsibility for Disaster Preparedness, Management, and Reconstruction the Hon.
Prime Minister reminds world, Bahamas is open for business post-Hurricane Dorian

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis says his government is about to develop a broad-range of activities for a total experience for visitors to these shores, post-Hurricane Dorian.
He made the announcement as he delivered the Keynote Address at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace at Baha Mar Convention Centre, January 21, 2020.
He told the movers and shakers assembled just months after the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian struck North Abaco and Cays and East Grand Bahama, that The Bahamas is still open for business.
French influencers visit Grand Bahama on successful Familiarization trip

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) hosted a group of French influencers on a three-day familiarization tour of Grand Bahama over the weekend.
BMOTA considers France an important market for tourism as some 21,000 stopover visitors arrive in The Bahamas from France each year.

With Grand Bahama averaging 3,000 of these visitors annually, tourism officials saw the familiarization trip as a golden opportunity to dispel misconceptions and increase interest for the island.
﻿
Four travel and lifestyle influencers were enlisted to help drive the message that Grand Bahama is indeed open for business and ready to welcome global visitors:
Local beekeepers receive international donation

The Apiary Program, a joint effort between the Ministry of Grand Bahama, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation of Agriculture (IICA) and the Bahamas Development Bank, received a boost of support on Wednesday, January 15th from the international community. The program which began in in 2017, offered training and ultimately financing to young people, resulting in the establishment of several businesses that produce honey and other bee related products on Grand Bahama.

Tragically, Hurricane Dorian inflicted devastating losses on the young beekeepers, just as they were preparing to expand their operations into the export market. Many beekeepers lost all of their hives, inventory, and equipment, forcing them to restart their businesses entirely.
Weech makes Sponsor Bahamas Waste Shine at International Sailing Competition

Despite having eight international competitions and multiple domestic races under his belt, thirteen-year-old sailor Joshua Weech, is still a typical Bahamian teenager with chores and homework. With the help of his family and friends, the promising athlete has learned to balance it all.

Joshua’s most recent sailing exploits took him to Montevideo Uruguay, where he competed in the 35th Campeonato Rioplatense de Optimist held through December 17th - 21st. Supported by Bahamas Waste, who signed on to partially cover travel expenses for the teen and his chaperone. As expected, Joshua did not disappoint his new sponsor and took second place overall in the championship fleet which featured up to 69 talented athletes.
﻿
Over a ten-day period, which included three days of intense training to learn the sailing area, Joshua held his own with the international team of sailors from around the world. With three individual races on the first day, Joshua secured two first-place finishes and one seventh-place showing.
New Providence Events
January 25th 2020
  • Marathon's Youth Got Talents
  • Jet Set 2020 Travel Summit
January 28th 2020
  • Consumer Symposium
February 1st 2020
  • Jazz at Jacaranda 6pm - 9pm
February 2nd 2020
  • Cricket Club Super Bowl Party
March 7th 2020
  • BNT Pig Roast Dinner and Bon Fire 7pm
Grand Bahama Events
January 29th 2020
  • The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual General Meeting
March 5th - 7th 2020
  • A sustainable Grand Bahama Exhibition
Abaco Events
January 25th 2020
  • Pete's 26th Annual B-Day Party
March 21st 2020
  • Reef Ball 2020
