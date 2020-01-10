242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: January 9th 2020

|
Join the Jan Ban and Let’s Protect Our Islands in 2020
Dear Readers,
On January 1, The
Bahamas became part of a global collective of countries that instituted a
formal ban on single-use plastics. The items which were coined the
Four-bidden included plastic bags, plastic straw, plastic cups, and
styrofoam containers. These items, in particular, have contributed to
staggering amounts of plastic pollution in the ocean.
New laws
introduced by the Minnis administration in 2019 now dictate that the use
of plastics bags and will only be permitted for six months (from
January 1 to June 30, 2020). After this period, these bags must be
replaced with compostable plastic options. As a deterrent, the law also
allows for customers to be charged 25 cents to $1 for each plastic bag
requested at the checkout at Bahamian retail stores.
More than a year
out, the Ministry of the Environment launched a campaign via traditional
and social media designed to sensitize the public to the coming
changes. The process involved meeting with stakeholders, grocers,
distributors and the public to develop a manageable plan. On its website
and its social media, the Ministry also noted the progress that was
being made via the introduction of various biodegradable alternatives
such as reusable bags, paper, and plant-based food containers that had
already been introduced to the local market by hotels, restaurants, and
suppliers.
Bahamasair saga is a national disgrace, says DNA release.
|
The national
carrier has been plagued by political interference, mismanagement and
inefficiencies for decades. Successive administrations led by the
Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Free National Movement (FNM) have
presided over the deterioration of the operations and financial position
of Bahamasair.
The Democratic
National Alliance (DNA) has noted numerous media reports in relation to
the failure of Bahamasair to comply with the Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) standards by installing the Automatic Dependent
Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) on three 737-500 planes before January
1, 2020. This is concerning because the FAA regulations in question were
issued May 27th 2010, therefore we had 10 years to comply with this
mandate . This issue has spanned over two FNM administrations, one full
term under the PLP and three Prime Ministers. This is a national
disgrace and the height of incompetence.
The DNA had
withheld its comments to provide the government, Aviation Minister and
Bahamasair with opportunities to explain their failures to the Bahamian
people.
Also members of
the aviation community ( locally and internationally) have patiently
waited for an explanation from the Bahamas National Flag Carrier as to
why this software was not installed within 10 years. This mandate
applied to all aircraft operators, Private and Commercial, and guess
what ? The majority of General Aviation airplanes that operate out of
Nassau into the USA have met the deadline, some operators more than two
years ago.
Construction Zone for the Urgent/Emergency Care Project Renovation Works to Expand at PMH
|
The construction
zone for Phase I of the Urgent/Emergency Care Project Renovation Works
will expand on Monday, January 13, 2020 and will temporarily prohibit
access through the main Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret
Hospital’s entrance off Elizabeth Avenue.
During a press
conference at his office, January 8, 2020, Minister of Health the Hon.
Dr. Duane Sands advised that due to this development patients arriving
by ambulance or private vehicle (including maternity cases) will be
diverted to the Maternity Ward’s Entrance, accessed through the security
arm located off Sands Road.
He added that
walk-in/ambulatory patients and visitors will access the Emergency
Department through the Main Lobby Entrance (Critical Care Block) off
Shirley Street.
Dr. Sands said for general hospital access, the public should also utilize the Legacy Entrance off Shirley Street.
He said Phase I of
the project is anticipated to continue for 40 weeks and Phase II of the
renovation, which will address the main floor of the Emergency
Department, is expected to start later this year.
Members of the Judiciary urged to build the country and foster wholeness of living
|
In his sermon to
mark the opening of the 2020 Legal Year, The Very Rev’d Harry Bain, Dean
of Nassau and Rector of Christ Church Cathedral, appealed to justices,
magistrates and members of the Bahamas Bar Association to follow three
moral duties as called by God -- do justice, love kindness and walk
humbly.
Dean Bain
officiated the religious service Wednesday, January 8, at Christ Church
Cathedral, George Street. It was marked with hymns, prayers, and
scripture readings.
The Rev’d Chitan
Thompson, assistant curate; Justice Bernard Turner; and Camille
Darville-Gomez, Registrar of the Supreme Court, participated.
The Dean called
for a “renewal of minds” which will essentially lead to a transformation
of not just the judicial system, but the nation.
Dean Bain also
urged the members of the judiciary to extend kindness by becoming
actively involved in legal aid and undertaking pro-bono work. Many are
in need of professional help but are unable to afford it, he said.
He told the
members of the judiciary that they are in a “privileged” position, and
as such should be “forerunners for social reform.” He encouraged them to
look beyond self and reach out to others including the disenfranchised;
to use their voice and platform that many do not have; to restore what
has gone crooked as there are a lot of crooked people around.
China’s Ambassador to The Bahamas pays Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Minnis
|
Discussions focus on post-Hurricane Dorian recovery and bilateral relations
During a courtesy
call at the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday, Chinese Ambassador
to The Bahamas H.E. Huang Qinguo and Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr.
Hubert Minnis discussed how the People’s Republic of China may further
assist in recovery and reconstruction efforts on Abaco and Grand Bahama.
The Prime Minister
invited China to partner with The Bahamas by participating in the
upcoming United Nations Development Programme Donor Pledge Conference to
aid the Government’s reconstruction program post-Hurricane Dorian.
The conference is scheduled for 13 January at Baha Mar.
The pledging
conference will leverage resources of domestic and international groups
who want to partner with the Bahamian people and the Government to
rebuild affected areas stronger, and with more resilience, especially in
light of the global climate emergency.
The Conference is a part of a broader program and strategy for reconstruction led by the Government of The Bahamas.
Prime Minister
Minnis noted that in addition to the reconstruction of hospitals and
schools, housing remained a key priority for the Government.
Grand Bahamian Restaurant Named in Top 20 In The Caribbean
|
Grand Bahamian
restaurant Flying Fish in Freeport has been named one of the Top 20
restaurants in the Caribbean by esteemed culture magazine, Caribbean
Journal. According to Caribbean Journal, “this year’s edition of the 50
Best Caribbean Restaurants...retains our core criteria: food, service
and ambience, the three pillars which are the foundation of any great
restaurant.”
“We are humbled
and incredibly proud of this recognition, and even more proud to bring
some good publicity to the island of Grand Bahama, especially during
such a difficult rebuilding period for our island ” said Chef Tim, Owner
and Chef at Flying Fish.
In the list,
Tibbitts was citied for his creative menu that straddles comfort food
and molecular gastronomy. “Our commitment to the quality of our product
is of the utmost importance to us,” said Tibbitts, “for Caribbean
Journal to give us recognition for food, service & ambience is
amazing.”
Tibbitts is happy
to see several Bahamian restaurants on the list as well, it shows that
the food scene in the country and region is on the rise.
“The entire team
is responsible for attaining this recognition. I hope this will inspire
other Bahamian restaurant teams to be consistent and creative in their
approach so we can see more Bahamians on next years list.
2020 New Year's Day Junkanoo Parade in Grand Bahama
|
Minister of Youth,
Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha Rolle, her Under Secretary Montez
WIlliams, Cultural Affairs Officer Terez Davis-Nixon, Consultant Telford
Mullings, and other Ministry staff traveled to Freeport, Grand Bahama,
to show support for the 2020 New Year's Day Junkanoo Parade. The event
was held by her Ministry, in conjunction with the Grand Bahama Junkanoo
Committee. Minister Rolle also took time to meet with her Grand Bahama
staff and lauded their work in the planning and production of the
parade.
Among those
present to show support and cheer, as the nine Junkanoo groups paraded
downtown on Pioneer's Way, were as follows: Deputy Prime Minister and
Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest; Minister of Social
Services and Urban Development the Hon. Frankie Campbell; Minister of
State for Grand Bahama, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson;
Parliamentary Secretary Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe; Senator the Hon. Dr.
Jasmin Turner-Dareus; Senator the Hon. Fred Mitchell; Julien "Believe"
Thompson; Dillon "D-Mac" McKenzie; corporate sponsors; Junkanoo
stakeholders; members of the local and international media; family
members and fans.
Carnival Cruise Line Awards UNEXSO as Leading Tour Operator
UNEXSO has received the prestigious award for "Caribbean's Leading Tour Operator" from Carnival Cruise Lines.
Every season
Carnival Cruise Lines recognizes the company that receives the highest
ratings from both their passengers and onboard shore excursion staff for
shore excursions conducted the previous season. “Carnival Cruise Lines
are the largest provider of cruise ship guests for Freeport, averaging
15 calls a month. At UNEXSO we are constantly striving to better our
guest experience through the creation of new tours or tweaking existing
ones. Despite a challenging year our staff have consistently provided
excellent customer service and an amazing guest experience. All credit
for this award is due to our staff: shore excursion reps, front desk
operations, boat captains, dolphin trainers, dive instructors and
maintenance for keeping it all going. Without them this would not have
been possible”, says Linda Osborne, General Manager of UNEXSO.
Carnival
Adventures Sr. Director, Product Development, Marketing & Operations
Erika Tache said, “We admire your commitment to excellent business
practices, your company’s position as a leading provider of shore
excursions, and your reputation for first-class service. Your recent
achievement speaks volumes to your commitment to your clients and our
guests, and there is no doubt that the admiration for your
accomplishments will be felt by all within the cruise industry.”
Sunny Isles are pleased to announce that they are BACK OPEN
at their old location, on GrenVille Drive!
They send their thanks to everyone who helped
and supported us during our restoration and rebuild.
January 10th 2020
- Daisy & the thief of love
January 25th 2020
- Marathon's Youth Got Talents
- Jet Set 2020 Travel Summit
January 28th 2020
March 7th 2020
- BNT Pig Roast Dinner and Bon Fire 7pm
January 29th 2020
- The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual General Meeting
January 25th 2020
- Pete's 26th Annual B-Day Party