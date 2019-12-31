Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Update on Briland Power
The Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) investigation into the outage that affected Harbour Island last week has confirmed that undersea cables connecting Harbour Island at the Three Island Dock site were damaged by boat propellers. There are two circuits connecting Harbour Island to mainland Eleuthera at the Three Island Dock crossing, either of which can maintain the supply to Harbour Island. Each circuit is made up of three individual cables. Read more >>