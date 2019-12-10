Top Executives of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Meet with its Emerging Leaders to Prepare for the Future of the Tourism Industry

Global Sales Meeting participants and other staff members. Seated from left to right is Andre Miller, Director, Global Communications; Betty Bethel, Director Sales, Florida; Ian Ferguson, Executive Director, Administrative Operations; Mia Lange, Executive Director, Global Communications; Joy Jibrilu, Director General; Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, Deputy Director General; Bridgette King, Executive Director, Global Sales & Marketing; Eldece Clarke, Director Sports Tourism Development; and Greg Rolle, Senior Director, Private Aviation.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - December 4, 2019- At a recent Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Global Sales and Marketing meeting, the top executives of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism met with the emerging leaders of their tourism team to discuss and prepare them for the future of the tourism industry. The Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Joy Jibrilu, and the Deputy Director General, Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, joined Executive Director of Global Sales, Mrs. Bridgette King, for the three-day gathering that brought together the first cadre of talented young professionals that will help propel the Ministry of Tourism into the future.
Young leaders of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism are shown at a recent Global Sales Meeting.
The Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Joy Jibrilu, expressed her pleasure at the opportunity to meet with members of the team, some of whom are based in the Ministry of Tourism headquartered in Nassau, as well as the tourism offices around the world. The global team representing many of the top origin markets for The Bahamas included New York, Atlanta, Florida, Houston, Toronto, Europe and Latin America as well as the departments of Sports, Groups, Weddings & Honeymoons and Communications. In sharing the long- term objectives of the Ministry of Tourism, the Director General said that "the tourism industry must be driven by initiative, innovation, and creativity”. She added that the role of the Ministry of Tourism is to “inspire vacationers to come to The Bahamas,” and further expressed that “this was also an incredible opportunity to expose our young sales leaders to cutting edge trends in the travel space.”
Bob Duglin, Vice President ASTA International Membership is shown with Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, Deputy Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.
The Executive Director of Global Sales and Marketing, Mrs. Bridgette King, who coordinated and spearheaded the global meeting, said that “the sessions were intended to invoke discussions around the future of travel and the disruptions that are reshaping the travel industry. At a time when new technologies are emerging constantly and decoding travelers’ booking behavior has gotten so much harder to predict, our young leaders must be prepared for a future that is dynamic and volatile. So, we brought in some of the best in various travel categories like Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Travel Zoo, Trip Tuner and Association of Travel Advisors (ASTA) to share their expertise on the future of travel, the big data question, consumer booking funnels and the evolving travel industry”.
Other senior tourism executives who led a few of the training sessions were Executive Director of Administration/Operations, Mr. Ian Ferguson; Executive Director of Global Communications, Mia Lange and Director - Digital, Andre Miller.
At the Global Sales Meeting there were presentations to solve a number of critical challenges facing the Bahamas.The winning team received prizes courtesy of Margaritaville Resort, Nassau. Pictured from left to right is the winning team; Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, Deputy Director General; Vandia Sands, Bahamas Tourist Office New York; Betty Bethel, Bahamas Tourist Office, Florida; Greer Deane, Ministry of Tourism Nassau; Kristy Morris, Ministry of Tourism Nassau; Crystal Bethel, Bahamas Tourist Office New York; Iain Rodgers, Ministry of Tourism, London; Joy Jibrilu, Director General; and Seve Williams, Ministry of Tourism Toronto.
The 3-day meeting culminated with highly competitive team presentations to solve a number of critical challenges facing The Bahamas. The winning team received prizes courtesy of the Margaritaville Resort, Nassau. Mr. Larry Magor, General Manager of the resort, was a sponsor along with the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.
Deputy Director General, Tommy Thompson, described the gathering as “a huge success and a model for future meetings”.