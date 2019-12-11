The Spiritual Side of Florida Water

In existence since the 1800’s, Florida Water is known for its refreshing citrus smell and its strong cleansing properties. Called “The most popular perfume in the world”, it’s named after the legendary Fountain of Youth, which is purported to have been located in Florida.
Florida Water was first introduced in the United States in 1808. With a base ingredient of alcohol, Florida Water contains a blend of dissolved essential oils, including lemon oil, orange oil and lavender oil. Sold in general stores and pharmacies, it was instantly lauded for its many uses. Men and women alike benefited from the refreshing properties it possessed. Said to cure a headache, soothe a fever and scent a home, the benefits of Florida Water were hailed by all. Its strong magical properties have made it a staple in Hoodoo, Voodoo, Santeria and Wicca practices.
The Many Spiritual Uses Of Florida Water
There are a myriad of ways to incorporate Florida Water into your spiritual life.
- The stimulating citrus and floral scented cologne is commonly used for ritual offerings and purification. Some replace Holy water with Florida Water.
- Wiping down all of the items on your altar with Florida Water will cleanse them of any negative energy and clear them to receive messages from the spirits and ancestors. NOTE: When wiping down candles, wait until the candle is completely dry before lighting.
- Also used in spells, Florida Water is used to remove heavy vibrations and to encourage the expression of emotions.
- It has calming affect on people and some believe it can help depression. Use your body to keep sadness away.
- When seeking guidance from ancestors, placing a glass of Florida Water on your altar will clear the air of any static and interference to allow for a clear reading.
- For help attracting love or unblocking obstacles relating to a current relationship, add a few drops to a bowl set beside your bed and light a red Attraction Candle while focusing your intention on your desired goal. *Be aware, Florida Water is flammable and should never be placed directly on a candle or too close to a flame.
- When blessing and cleansing a new home, mix Florida Water with Basil and Rue herbs and anoint your floors, windows and doorways for protection, prosperity and luck.
- Washing with Florida Water soap will cleanse you before a ritual. Add a few drops to a spiritual bath to rid yourself of negative energy and encourage protection.
- After a bath, dab some Florida water cologne on your head, neck, heart, and feet for protection and a feeling of balance.
- Bring peace into the workplace by using Florida Water Spray in your office.
- Wash your hands with Florida Water Soap after engaging with negative people or being in a negative environment.
- Those who tend to engage in gossip or just talk too much can benefit from it’s calming affects.
- Add some drops to ink and paper when writing out spells.
Other Popular Uses For Florida WaterFlorida Water can also be used to help ease aching muscles and soften ones skin before and after shaving. When suffering from sunburns and bug bites, dabbing a small amount of Florida Water on the affected spot can offer relief. The invigorating citrus aroma of Florida Water makes it an excellent perfume or cologne. Its cooling properties are excellent for those in warm climates.
In use for centuries, this versatile product has certainly proven to be a useful staple in any home and in many magic and religious practices.