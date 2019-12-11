Wednesday, December 11, 2019
The Caribbean Travel Awards 2020
By Caribbean Journal Staff
It’s been a stellar year for Caribbean travel. Stayover tourist arrivals are booming almost universally across the region. It seems like a new hotel opens up every week (and if you read Caribbean Journal, you realize it’s even more often than that). More and more new nonstop routes are launched every month from all over the world. And there’s a palpable excitement — both from the investors and risk-takers who continue to bet big on the Caribbean to the people who ensure every day that travelers have unforgettable experiences.
“We’re proud to celebrate the best of Caribbean travel this year with the sixth edition of the Caribbean Travel Awards, honoring the hotels, destinations, experiences and, most importantly, people that make the Caribbean the greatest travel destination on earth,” said Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal.
This year’s Caribbean Travel Awards includes winners across 21 categories, selected by Caribbean Journal’s editorial staff and its network of contributors. Read more >>