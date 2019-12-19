Street Reach: A Social Sanctuary

“We have really taken on the community.” - Bishop Hulan A. Hanna
Senior Pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle, Bishop Hulan A. Hanna, takes time to encourage 10-year-old, Carson Farrington during Street Reach.
They come from Peter Street, Toote Shop Corner, Brougham Street, Quakoo Street and other neighbouring areas. Some are eager to hear the Bible stories. Many love the fun and camaraderie. For others, their attendance means a sure snack for the day.
Street Reach is a ministry of the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle. It's a profound social outreach of which the focus and impact reaches beyond the towering presence of the church walls; it reaches into the streets and helps to mold the youth, who live in nearby communities.