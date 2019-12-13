Friday, December 13, 2019
Seven Tribute Bands To Perform At Wellington Bahamas Benefit
By M. Dennis Taylor
The horror stories of Hurricane Dorian aren’t making daily headlines anymore, but the protracted suffering of the Bahamian people hit hardest by the killer storm continues as they try to clean up and rebuild their broken lives.
Efforts large and small are on-going from big charities to grassroots organizations.
In fact, there's a Bahamas benefit in Wellington on Sunday, Dec. 15 you might want to go to even if it wasn't for a great cause.