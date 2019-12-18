Wednesday, December 18, 2019

National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB Newsletter - December 18th, 2019


This edition of the NAGB Newsletter features exciting new additions. The "Refuge" exhibition opens TOMORROW! It is the culmination of the post-Dorian open call for new creative works which delivers a fresh, yet profound experience for the viewer. This milestone is the result of the hard work of 42 creatives who contributed to a collection of 71 visual artworks and writings. Additionally, the museum is ready to launch ARTribe, a fabulous after-school art club for teens, in early 2020. Stay tuned for more meaningful initiatives, programmes, and events in the New Year! Merry Christmas from your NAGB family.
"Refuge" Exhibition Opens TOMORROW!
The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) is pleased to announce that its upcoming exhibition, “Refuge”, will debut on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 under the patronage of the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis and Mrs. Patricia Minnis. This exhibition was conceived to uplift and give space to visual artists and writers in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. This outstanding and deeply touching exhibition features the work of 42 creatives with a collection of 71 visual artworks and writings.

Artists, whose works are featured in “Refuge”, include Caroline Anderson, Dede Brown, Kristin Brown, Jenna Chaplin, Lisa Codella, Cydne Coleby, Ashley Comarcho, Claudette Dean, Eva Dehmel, Ritchie Eyma, Tamika Galanis, Yutavia George, Thomas Hairston, Ken Heslop, Lucas Kaighin, Lavarrick King, Boryana Korcheva, Alton Lowe, Anina Major, Dylan Miles, Nicole Minnis-Ferguson, Roshanne Minnis, Frecinda Mullings, Dyah Neilson, Matthew Rahming, Alisa Robinson, Jordan Russell, Leanne Russell, Heino Schmid, Laurie Tuchel, Christina Wong, Lemero Wright and Xan-Xi. Writers, with included works, are Kevanté Cash and Dorothy-Mae Eldemire, Bernard Ferguson, Faith Hall, Angelique Nixon, Nastassia Pratt, Ashleigh Rolle, Maelynn Seymour-Major and Ide Thompson.

The opening reception for “Refuge” will take place on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. at the NAGB. The event is free and open to the public and will feature entertainment and light refreshments.
More About "Refuge"
ARTribe - The Newest, Most Exciting After-School Art Club
The NAGB is pleased to announce the launch of our after-school art club for teens, which begins January 13th at 4:00 p.m. with a meet and greet! 
Budding creatives (grades 8-12) who are interested in exploring the arts outside of the classroom are welcome to join us in a safe, inclusive space that has a rich cultural history. We understand that not every student wants to make art in the traditional sense and with ARTribe, you can focus on art in the ways that you find most important. You will have access to loads of materials to create art but this is not just another art class. Write about art, learn about art conservation and discover exciting careers in the arts--this club is about you!
ARTribe will be held at the NAGB on Mondays from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Blake Fox at bfox@nagb.org.bs or call 328-5800.
Learn More About ARTribe
