National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB Newsletter - December 18th, 2019

|
The
NAGB is pleased to announce the launch of our after-school art club for
teens, which begins January 13th at 4:00 p.m. with a meet and greet!
Budding
creatives (grades 8-12) who are interested in exploring the arts
outside of the classroom are welcome to join us in a safe, inclusive
space that has a rich cultural history. We understand that not every
student wants to make art in the traditional sense and with ARTribe, you
can focus on art in the ways that you find most important. You will
have access to loads of materials to create art but this is not just
another art class. Write about art, learn about art conservation and
discover exciting careers in the arts--this club is about you!
ARTribe
will be held at the NAGB on Mondays from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. For more
information contact Blake Fox at bfox@nagb.org.bs or call 328-5800.