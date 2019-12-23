Monday, December 23, 2019

More than $17m transferred from Bahamas to NZ bank account following corruption, money laundering scandal in Venezuela oil company

More than $17 million of alleged bribes in a South American corruption scandal were shifted from the Bahamas into a New Zealand bank account earlier this year. Photo / File
By Jared Savage
Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

A corrupt lawyer living in Spain took $24m in bribes to arrange lucrative contracts with Venezuela's state-owned oil company. He pleaded guilty to corruption and money laundering, with millions of dollars being laundered through Swiss bank accounts. Now New Zealand police allege his wife sent $17m of dirty money to a Hamilton accounting firm.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , ,