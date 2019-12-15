Miss Jamaica crowned 2019 Miss World

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh was named Miss World 2019 on Saturday.
(CNN)Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World on Saturday.
"To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world - please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE," Singh tweeted on Saturday.
Singh, 23, was born in Morant, St. Thomas, Jamaica. She is a psychology and women studies graduate of the Florida State University. Read more >>