Saturday, December 28, 2019
'Marijuana Will Boost Economy': Commission Report Says Drug Has Huge Business Potential
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana has endorsed the economic potential of a cannabis industry in The Bahamas as robust.
The commission’s report notes that wages in the sector are among the highest in the world, with starting wages for workers being $15 an hour and “a master grower’s” salary starting from around $100,000 annually.
"Whilst many Bahamians will need to be adequately trained to be growers, this profession is very doable and practical livelihood for many," the draft preliminary report, which was leaked to the media, says.