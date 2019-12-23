Monday, December 23, 2019
Marijuana Report Completed
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana has submitted its preliminary report, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has confirmed.
The much-anticipated report is expected to address the medical, industrial, economic, religious and recreational use of cannabis, as well as research and development that would codify Bahamian attitudes on the substance.
The commission’s recommendations will be tabled and discussed in Parliament. Read more >>