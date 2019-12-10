Tuesday, December 10, 2019

LeBlanc Jewellery Trunk Show comes to Oasis Dec 20th!

Learn about these Bahamian Designers and Sisters:

We began LeBlanc Jewellery in 2018 as an outlet for our creativity and as a way of combining our skills as jeweller and photographer. We debuted with our collection “Ray” inspired by the Ray family, examining the spirituality and symbolism of rays and their distinctive features. The collection is a celebration of nature. We believe that rays are talismans of strength and direction. 

Our second collection 'Cobo' borrows its name from the Taino word for “Shell”. This collection explores change, the past and the shaping of our identities through fragments of shells cast in silver and gold. The Tainos were the first inhabitants of the Bahamas. The creation of this collection began at home on the beaches of Freeport, Grand Bahama. Each fragment was casted exactly as we found it. Each piece is a reflection of the ocean, and of Caribbean identity.

As LeBlanc turns a year old, we are so excited to be showing for the first time in Nassau, especially at the beautiful furniture store Oasis Chic Living. We can't wait to present our jewellery to the community in Nassau! 
