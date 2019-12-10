LeBlanc Jewellery Trunk Show comes to Oasis Dec 20th!

|
We
began LeBlanc Jewellery in 2018 as an outlet for our creativity and as a
way of combining our skills as jeweller and photographer. We debuted
with our collection “Ray” inspired by the Ray family, examining the
spirituality and symbolism of rays and their distinctive features. The
collection is a celebration of nature. We believe that rays are
talismans of strength and direction.
Our
second collection 'Cobo' borrows its name from the Taino word for
“Shell”. This collection explores change, the past and the shaping of
our identities through fragments of shells cast in silver and gold. The
Tainos were the first inhabitants of the Bahamas. The creation of this
collection began at home on the beaches of Freeport, Grand Bahama. Each
fragment was casted exactly as we found it. Each piece is a reflection
of the ocean, and of Caribbean identity.
As
LeBlanc turns a year old, we are so excited to be showing for the first
time in Nassau, especially at the beautiful furniture store Oasis Chic
Living. We can't wait to present our jewellery to the community in
Nassau!