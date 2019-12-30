Cannabis Moves Have Gomez' Blessing

Tribune Staff Reporter
RETIRED Archbishop Drexel Gomez fully supports the decriminalisation and medical use of marijuana but insists there must be major control over the substance.
After reviewing the draft report from the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana, Archbishop Gomez agreed on decriminalising marijuana and also supports the use of medical marijuana.
However, the Archbishop does not support recreational use and urged the government to place strict controls that he believes is critical to protect the common good.
The commission recommended that recreational cannabis be permitted for adults over 21 years and medicinal cannabis for adults over 18.