Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Businesses won’t be able to clear banned plastics as of today
By Chester Robards
As of today, those businesses that have not had the four banned plastic products cleared from Bahamas Customs will not be able to receive those items, Senior Environmental Officer at the Ministry of Environment and Housing (MOEH) Dr. Rhianna Neely-Murphy told Guardian Business yesterday.
Neely-Murphy said those banned items are single-use plastics such as plastic bags, straws, food utensils and Styrofoam containers.
“As of December 31, anything that is being banned that is on the dock coming into the country that has not been cleared will not be cleared,” she said.
