Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Bret Michaels Playing Santa Claus in The Bahamas ... $20k In Gifts For Families
Bret Michaels is on a mission to give the folks in the Bahamas something to believe in ... including 15,000 lbs. of supplies and toys for all the good girls and boys!
The Poison lead singer is teaming up with The Paradise Fund to deliver gifts to 200 families in the Coopers Town village on Abaco island. We're told along with toys, Bret and members of the organization are packing planes with meals, winter clothing, books, school supplies and even Christmas trees. Read more >>