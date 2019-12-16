BPL’s new Station A at Clifton Pier online

BPL Chairman Dr. Donovan Moxey (left) and CEO Whitney Heastie (right)
The company underscored the milestone meets the December 15 deadline it set with Wӓrtsilӓ in a press release yesterday.
“The $95M, 130 megawatt (MW) power plant features seven state-of-the-art Wӓrtsilӓ 50DF tri-fuel engines, each of which has been tested and commissioned over the past few weeks and each of which has already been tested at full load on the BPL power grid,” BPL said.
“Engines will be staggered onto the grid over the coming weeks in order to space out maintenance cycles. Read more >>