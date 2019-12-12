Thursday, December 12, 2019
Bahamian Art & Culture : No. 402 : 12.12.19
The very last issue of Bahamian Art & Culture Newsletter for this year and this decade!! Check it out:
• Cover art by Bahamian artist Lynn Parotti.
• Bahamas International Film Festival: ON NOW!
• The Island House Photo Exhibit/Holowesko: TONIGHT!
• NAGB Artist Talk by Stefan Brüggemann: TOMORROW!
• The Current's Community Chalk Art Event: SAT.DEC.14
• Ebenezer Methodist Christmas Concert: SUN.DEC.15
• The Current's Holiday Art Classes: DEC 16–28
• NAGB Exhibition Opening Ceremony for Refuge: DEC 19
• Bah National Youth Orchestra Christmas Concert: DEC 21
• The Current's Sip & Shop: DEC 23–24
• Steaming kettle Book signing: DEC 28
• Plus art news featuring Bahamians: The Current: Baha Mar Gallery & Art Center, Jonathan Farrington, Erica Moiah James, Kim Smith, Patricia Glinton-Meicholas, Max Taylor, Doongalik Studios Art Gallery, D'Aguilar Art Foundation, and more!
