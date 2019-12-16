Bahamas Tourist Office Hosts Holiday Event to Say Thank You and Celebrate with South Florida Travel Industry, Corporate and Media Partners

Junkanoo performance at Bahamas Tourism Christmas Mix N Mingle
The well attended event provided an opportunity for the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism to convey thanks to its Florida partners and friends for the generous outpouring of love for the country in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Dorian. The category 5 hurricane had a catastrophic effect on Freeport, Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands, two of The Bahamas’16 unique island destinations.
Bahamas Tourist office Sales Team with some of their Travel Industry Partners
On a high note, King shared that although The Bahamas had just missed its projected 7 million visitor mark in 2019, due to Hurricane Dorian, the year 2020 is being targeted as the year of hope to meet that mark. She said, “Grand Bahama is coming on strong and although it may be a little while for Abaco, they are still rocking.”
Bahamas Tourist Office Florida staff members
The festive holiday event featured rhythmic Bahamian music and tasty authentic Bahamian dishes including Bahamian peas n’ rice, baked macaroni n’ cheese and grouper. The highlight of the evening was a presentation of Junkanoo, The Bahamas’ premier cultural celebration.
Attendees at Bahamas Tourism's Christmas Mix N Mingle, S Florida,
give rapt attention to brief remarks
The event in Miami followed the BTO Florida’s Christmas Mix N Mingle in Orlando, Florida a few days earlier. The marketing team members with King and Moss include District Sales Managers, Tina Lee-Anderson and Sanique Culmer; Sr. Marketing Representatives, Adrian Kemp and Phylia Shivers and Marketing Co-Ordinator, Elke Pettiford.
For information on The Bahamas, call 800-4-Bahamas or go online to www.bahamas.com.