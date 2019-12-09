Monday, December 9, 2019
Bahamas Tourism Testing Preclearance in Florida
In what would be a major boost for those flying to the The Bahamas, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism said it was testing preclearance of flights in Florida.
That would mean that travelers could go through immigration and customs in Florida before they boarded their flights to The Bahamas and not have to do so when they land in The Bahamas.
The system was first put in place by the Ministry of Finance to help facilitate delivery of relief supplies to Grand Bahama and Abaco after Hurricane Dorian.
But the system seemed to work so well that the Ministry of Tourism persuaded two Florida airports to keep the system in place on a test basis, it said. Read more >>