Monday, December 30, 2019
Bahamas Sand Dollar pilot phase begins in Exuma; full launch in 2020
Bahamas Sand Dollar could very well be the first-ever Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) of 2020. Sand Dollar pretty well suits the sun-kissed beaches that attract tourists from across the globe.
As per the official announcement of the Central Bank of Bahamas, Sand Dollar went live on 27 December 2019.
The virtual currency will undergo a pilot phase testing in Exuma that will last for the first three months of 2020. It will help collect feedback on the virtual currency's real-world performance and applications.