Bahamas government signs off on Baha Mar Bay expansion

The $300m water park expansion will increase the Baha Mar resort’s workforce by ten percent, and has been welcomed by both the government and trade bodies.
Dubbed Baha Mar Bay, the project is scheduled to be completed in the next 12 to 24 months and will be located between the SLS Lux and Melia hotels on the 14-acre site that previously housed the Wyndham resort and Crystal Palace casino.
According to a report in The Times, the new water park will also include a “secret garden” casino. The investment will also see significant renovations and enhancements to the Melia Nassau Beach Resort, along with the development of Long Cay, Baha Mar’s private 15 acre island, with the addition of new food and beverage facilities. Read more >>