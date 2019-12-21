242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: December 19th, 2019

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dear Readers,
Today
marks the last #242NewsBahamas NewsLetter for this year, along with the
decade. We are forever thankful for all of our readers, advertisers,
and fans who have supported us throughout this year. As we enter a brand
new decade, we look forward for to whats to come for our Bahamaland and
people, one we hope is storm free, finds us treating each other better
and with kindness. Our last editorial of the year is attached, we look
forward to your comments on this one!
From our staff to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
See you next year,
242NewsBahamas
|
|
Heading into 2020 sadly still walking behind
This
sadly is the final #242News editorial for 2019. Our editorial team has
covered so many great and uplifting stories over the last 12 months so
it is unfortunate that we are ending on a rather sour note. Last week
we were horrified to hear that the brother of our Prime Minister,
punched a woman during an altercation that took place in a government
office in Freeport. (see link
Despite
having several witnesses to the incident, no action has been taken and
as of today’s publishing, this man has not been arrested. Particularly
disturbing to us however was the misogynistic rhetoric that accompanied
this outburst of violence. In addition to delivering a closed-fist
punch, the man also reportedly told the female attorney that she needed
to 'know her place'.
|
|
DPM Turnquest Lauds the Success of the First Year of the SBDC
|
Deputy Prime
Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest announced
that just in its first year the Access Accelerator, Small Business
Development Centre (SBDC) internal adjudication and grant committee
approved $3.5 million in capital financing to small businesses.
DPM Turnquest was
speaking at the SBDC’s Christmas Client Showcase held at the Gladstone
Freight Terminal, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Participating vendors
showcased products ranging from local teas, hot patties, ice cream made
from Bahamian fruits, hair care products and much more.
He also noted that
the SBDC and its funding partners have disbursed $2.8 million directly
in support of Bahamian small businesses and 82 per cent of all approved
companies have already received their disbursements.
|
Government Signs Contract for Law Enforcement Aerial Drones
|
Ministry
of National Security the Hon. Marvin Dames was among those present for
the Bahamas Unmanned Aerial System (BUAS) Heads of National Law
Enforcement Agencies (HONLEA) Contract Signing Ceremony, on December 16,
2019, HMBS Coral Harbour Base. Among those in attendance were Permanent
Secretary Eugene Poitier; Heads of National Law Enforcement Agencies
(HONLEA), including Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson, Acting
Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Captain Raymond King,
Commissioner of Correctional Services Charles Murphy, Comptroller of
Customs Dr. Geannine Moss, and Director of Immigration Clarence A.
Russell; US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Stephanie Bowers; senior members
of the uniformed branches of Government and other Government officials;
President and Chief Strategy Officer of Swift Engineering, Inc., Rick
Heise; and other stakeholders. The contract is between the Government of
The Bahamas and the California-based Swift Engineering, Inc., for the
purchase of about 55 aerial drones that will be used in bolstering The
Bahamas' law enforcement arsenal against crime, as well as for possible
rescue missions, assistance in ocean and land patrols and protection.
|
Santa's Wonderland Thrills Grand Bahama Residents
|
The
highly-anticipated Christmas In The Bahamas: Santa’s Wonderland event
kicked off on December 16 at the YMCA, bringing some Christmas magic to
local children and adults alike. Hosted by Bass Pro Shops in partnership
with Convoy of Hope, the official opening of the four-day
Christmas-themed event attracted hundreds for an evening jam-packed with
thrills and surprises.
Santa’s Wonderland
lived up to its name, transforming parts of the YMCA playing field into
a Christmas village complete with real snow and the opportunity to meet
with Santa Claus. The holiday wonderland also included a Ferris wheel,
swing carousel, three-lane fun slide, kayak pool, archery range, bowling
lanes, and giant inflatable bounce houses and slides. But the
excitement did not stop there; attendees were treated to a skydiving
demonstration, live entertainment, a fireworks display and a Junkanoo
rush-out.
Guests were able
to enjoy a free, traditionally Bahamian holiday meal. And upon leaving
the event, each person received a gift, whether toys for children or
groceries for adults.
Bass Pro Shops
Founder Johnny Morris said the Christmas event on Grand Bahama dwarfed
the annual Santa’s Wonderland event held at his U.S. stores, and
purposely so. Morris said his team wanted to ensure local children would
make magical memories to last a lifetime after what has been a
challenging few months.
|
|
LENO helps bring “Colours” to Bay Street
|
For the fifth
consecutive year and on the cusp of its tenth anniversary, LENO Group of
Companies donated $10,000 this week to Colours Junkanoo Organization,
representing the single largest annual donation to the group.
The donation once
again cemented Leno’s endorsement of the junkanoo group that has
distinguished itself by its young performers, trying the cultural symbol
of The Bahamas to the youth who will continue to carry it through
future generations.
“Leno has been the
lifeline for Colours’ entertainment in Junkanoo for some time now, and
we are very appreciative of their generous contribution,” said Chris
Justilien, accomplished musician and leader of Colours.
Colours, known for
its vibrant colour combinations, high energy and unique artistic
abilities, typically stuns audiences when they step on Bay Street for
the Junkanoo parade, drawing cheers from the crowd. The “B” Class
Junkanoo group boasts 140 members, 80% of whom are high school students
who receive strong support from section leaders in a safe, disciplined,
yet creative environment designed to cultivate their artistic, musical
and dance skills. The authentically Bahamian group gained popularity
through itscutting-edge use of a one-colour theme for costuming, and has
won many prizes at the annual Junkanoo parades.
|
Commercial International Flights Officially Resume Via Sunwing & Bahamasair
|
Sunwing Airlines
has returned to Grand Bahama Island offering two nonstop routes between
Canada and Freeport. The Canada-based airline relaunched the seasonal
service on Saturday, December 14 with the arrival of a capacity flight
to the Fixed Based Operator (FBO) at the Grand Bahama International
Airport (GBIA). The Boeing-737 jet, which, for this inaugural journey of
the 2019 winter season, combined the offered Toronto and Montreal
routes, carried 189 passengers onboard.
Moving forward,
Sunwing will operate the direct flights once weekly on Saturdays from
Toronto Pearson Airport and Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau
International Airport. Sunwing will offer the service until April. Each
flight will bring in stopover visitors who will get the opportunity to
enjoy the island for at least one week.
|
Bahamas Feeding Network Volunteers Treated to 2-night Stay Aboard the Newly Amplified ‘Oasis of the Seas’
|
Moseff House, the
humble yellow building on Fox Hill Road, is headquarters to the
volunteers that churn over 6,000 meals each week. From long nights to
early mornings, the Bahamas Feeding Network’s (BFN) volunteers work to
serve a mission that is greater than they are. With their motto of
“Give, give, give”, they are always surprised when they become the ones
to receive.
“Whenever we have
the chance to show our appreciation for their enthusiasm and
volunteerism, we take the opportunity to show them,” said Executive
Director Philip Smith. “We’ve taken them to Eleuthera a few times, but
this year is very special with the support of our partner Royal
Caribbean.”
Most volunteers
begin preparations at 10pm and work on their feet until 3pm the
following day twice a week. “We wanted them to sit down, kick off their
shoes and receive some R & R,” said Smith.
The 2-night cruise
on board the newly amplified Oasis of the Seas gave the volunteers a
well-earned break and the opportunity to explore the ship’s new
amenities.
|
|
Health Minister Notes Good Renovation Progress on Rand Memorial Hospital.
Minister of
Health, the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands during a tour of the Rand Memorial
Hospital on Friday said work will be done through the Holiday Season to
get the Rand Memorial Hospital back in working order.
Joining the
minister on the tour of the hospital were Minister of State for Grand
Bahama, Senator the Hon. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Disaster
Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis and
Hospital Administrator Sharon Williams.
The tour gave
the Health Minister a first-hand view of the renovation work presently
being carried out at the Rand Memorial Hospital, which was hard-hit by
Hurricane Dorian in September of this year. Severe flooding forced all
of the wards in the hospital to be emptied. Those patients were
eventually housed in fully-equipped makeshift tents by Samaritan’s
Purse.
Minister Sands
said “I want to assure the public that we will not do anything that will
in anyway compromise the safety of our people,” said Dr. Sands. “So
there will be mold remediation to ensure that any bacteria contamination
is sorted out, that the structure is safe; and it will be restored.
|
|
|
Join our
#242
Newsletter
|
|
Like our news? Great, send this to your friends and tell them how to join the 242newsbahamas
email list too
|
|
National Parks Inspire Commemorative Postage Stamps
To
commemorate the 60th anniversary of The BNT, The General Post Office
has issued special stamps that feature your national parks, iconic
Bahamian wildlife and flora captured throughout the Bahamas.
Be sure to visit your local post office today and get your special issue stamps, while supplies last!
|
|
#242NewsWeather'cause its always Better in
The Bahamas:
|
|
|
December 20th 2019
- Bahamas Bowl 2019
- Leblanc jewellery trunk Show 4-8pm
- Jimmy's Wines and Spirits Sale
December 21-22, 2019
- Jimmy's Wines and Spirits Sale
- Authentic Christmas Craft Show
January 25th 2020
- Marathon's Youth Got Talents
|
|
|
December 21st 2019
- BONES BAR Boat Parade 5pm-11pm
- Jimmy's Wines and Spirits Sale
December 22nd 2019
- Jimmy's Wines and Spirits Sale
|
|
|
December 21st, 2019
- Christmas Art Show 12pm-4pm