#242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: December 19th, 2019

Dear Readers,

Today marks the last #242NewsBahamas NewsLetter for this year, along with the decade. We are forever thankful for all of our readers, advertisers, and fans who have supported us throughout this year. As we enter a brand new decade, we look forward for to whats to come for our Bahamaland and people, one we hope is storm free, finds us treating each other better and with kindness. Our last editorial of the year is attached, we look forward to your comments on this one!

From our staff to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

See you next year,

242NewsBahamas
Heading into 2020 sadly still walking behind

This sadly is the final #242News editorial for 2019. Our editorial team has covered so many great and uplifting stories over the last 12 months so it is unfortunate that we are ending on a rather sour note.  Last week we were horrified to hear that the brother of our Prime Minister, punched a woman during an altercation that took place in a government office in Freeport. (see link 

Despite having several witnesses to the incident, no action has been taken and as of today’s publishing, this man has not been arrested. Particularly disturbing to us however was the misogynistic rhetoric that accompanied this outburst of violence. In addition to delivering a closed-fist punch, the man also reportedly told the female attorney that she needed to 'know her place'.  
DPM Turnquest Lauds the Success of the First Year of the SBDC
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest announced that just in its first year the Access Accelerator, Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) internal adjudication and grant committee approved $3.5 million in capital financing to small businesses.

DPM Turnquest was speaking at the SBDC’s Christmas Client Showcase held at the Gladstone Freight Terminal, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Participating vendors showcased products ranging from local teas, hot patties, ice cream made from Bahamian fruits, hair care products and much more.
﻿
He also noted that the SBDC and its funding partners have disbursed $2.8 million directly in support of Bahamian small businesses and 82 per cent of all approved companies have already received their disbursements.
Government Signs Contract for Law Enforcement Aerial Drones
Ministry of National Security the Hon. Marvin Dames was among those present for the Bahamas Unmanned Aerial System (BUAS) Heads of National Law Enforcement Agencies (HONLEA) Contract Signing Ceremony, on December 16, 2019, HMBS Coral Harbour Base. Among those in attendance were Permanent Secretary Eugene Poitier; Heads of National Law Enforcement Agencies (HONLEA), including Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson, Acting Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Captain Raymond King, Commissioner of Correctional Services Charles Murphy, Comptroller of Customs Dr. Geannine Moss, and Director of Immigration Clarence A. Russell; US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Stephanie Bowers; senior members of the uniformed branches of Government and other Government officials; President and Chief Strategy Officer of Swift Engineering, Inc., Rick Heise; and other stakeholders. The contract is between the Government of The Bahamas and the California-based Swift Engineering, Inc., for the purchase of about 55 aerial drones that will be used in bolstering The Bahamas' law enforcement arsenal against crime, as well as for possible rescue missions, assistance in ocean and land patrols and protection.
Santa's Wonderland Thrills Grand Bahama Residents
The highly-anticipated Christmas In The Bahamas: Santa’s Wonderland event kicked off on December 16 at the YMCA, bringing some Christmas magic to local children and adults alike. Hosted by Bass Pro Shops in partnership with Convoy of Hope, the official opening of the four-day Christmas-themed event attracted hundreds for an evening jam-packed with thrills and surprises.

Santa’s Wonderland lived up to its name, transforming parts of the YMCA playing field into a Christmas village complete with real snow and the opportunity to meet with Santa Claus. The holiday wonderland also included a Ferris wheel, swing carousel, three-lane fun slide, kayak pool, archery range, bowling lanes, and giant inflatable bounce houses and slides. But the excitement did not stop there; attendees were treated to a skydiving demonstration, live entertainment, a fireworks display and a Junkanoo rush-out.
﻿
Guests were able to enjoy a free, traditionally Bahamian holiday meal. And upon leaving the event, each person received a gift, whether toys for children or groceries for adults.
Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris said the Christmas event on Grand Bahama dwarfed the annual Santa’s Wonderland event held at his U.S. stores, and purposely so. Morris said his team wanted to ensure local children would make magical memories to last a lifetime after what has been a challenging few months.
LENO helps bring “Colours” to Bay Street
For the fifth consecutive year and on the cusp of its tenth anniversary, LENO Group of Companies donated $10,000 this week to Colours Junkanoo Organization, representing the single largest annual donation to the group.
The donation once again cemented Leno’s endorsement of the junkanoo group that has distinguished itself by its young performers, trying the cultural symbol of The Bahamas to the youth who will continue to carry it through future generations.
“Leno has been the lifeline for Colours’ entertainment in Junkanoo for some time now, and we are very appreciative of their generous contribution,” said Chris Justilien, accomplished musician and leader of Colours.
Colours, known for its vibrant colour combinations, high energy and unique artistic abilities, typically stuns audiences when they step on Bay Street for the Junkanoo parade, drawing cheers from the crowd. The “B” Class Junkanoo group boasts 140 members, 80% of whom are high school students who receive strong support from section leaders in a safe, disciplined, yet creative environment designed to cultivate their artistic, musical and dance skills. The authentically Bahamian group gained popularity through itscutting-edge use of a one-colour theme for costuming, and has won many prizes at the annual Junkanoo parades.
Commercial International Flights Officially Resume Via Sunwing & Bahamasair
Sunwing Airlines has returned to Grand Bahama Island offering two nonstop routes between Canada and Freeport. The Canada-based airline relaunched the seasonal service on Saturday, December 14 with the arrival of a capacity flight to the Fixed Based Operator (FBO) at the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA). The Boeing-737 jet, which, for this inaugural journey of the 2019 winter season, combined the offered Toronto and Montreal routes, carried 189 passengers onboard.
Moving forward, Sunwing will operate the direct flights once weekly on Saturdays from Toronto Pearson Airport and Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. Sunwing will offer the service until April. Each flight will bring in stopover visitors who will get the opportunity to enjoy the island for at least one week.
Bahamas Feeding Network Volunteers Treated to 2-night Stay Aboard the Newly Amplified ‘Oasis of the Seas’
Moseff House, the humble yellow building on Fox Hill Road, is headquarters to the volunteers that churn over 6,000 meals each week. From long nights to early mornings, the Bahamas Feeding Network’s (BFN) volunteers work to serve a mission that is greater than they are. With their motto of “Give, give, give”, they are always surprised when they become the ones to receive.

“Whenever we have the chance to show our appreciation for their enthusiasm and volunteerism, we take the opportunity to show them,” said Executive Director Philip Smith. “We’ve taken them to Eleuthera a few times, but this year is very special with the support of our partner Royal Caribbean.”
Most volunteers begin preparations at 10pm and work on their feet until 3pm the following day twice a week. “We wanted them to sit down, kick off their shoes and receive some R & R,” said Smith.
﻿
The 2-night cruise on board the newly amplified Oasis of the Seas gave the volunteers a well-earned break and the opportunity to explore the ship’s new amenities.
Health Minister Notes Good Renovation Progress on Rand Memorial Hospital.

Minister of Health, the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands during a tour of the Rand Memorial Hospital on Friday said work will be done through the Holiday Season to get the Rand Memorial Hospital back in working order.

Joining the minister on the tour of the hospital were Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator the Hon. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis and Hospital Administrator Sharon Williams.
The tour gave the Health Minister a first-hand view of the renovation work presently being carried out at the Rand Memorial Hospital, which was hard-hit by Hurricane Dorian in September of this year. Severe flooding forced all of the wards in the hospital to be emptied. Those patients were eventually housed in fully-equipped makeshift tents by Samaritan’s Purse.

Minister Sands said “I want to assure the public that we will not do anything that will in anyway compromise the safety of our people,” said Dr. Sands. “So there will be mold remediation to ensure that any bacteria contamination is sorted out, that the structure is safe; and it will be restored.
National Parks Inspire Commemorative Postage Stamps 

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of The BNT, The General Post Office has issued special stamps that feature your national parks, iconic Bahamian wildlife and flora captured throughout the Bahamas.

Be sure to visit your local post office today and get your special issue stamps, while supplies last!
New Providence
Events
December 20th 2019
  • Bahamas Bowl 2019
  • Leblanc jewellery trunk Show 4-8pm
  • Jimmy's Wines and Spirits Sale
December 21-22, 2019
  • Jimmy's Wines and Spirits Sale
  • Authentic Christmas Craft Show
January 25th 2020
  • Marathon's Youth Got Talents
Grand Bahama Events
December 21st 2019
  • BONES BAR Boat Parade 5pm-11pm
  • Jimmy's Wines and Spirits Sale
December 22nd 2019
  • Jimmy's Wines and Spirits Sale
Abaco Events
December 21st, 2019
  • Christmas Art Show 12pm-4pm
