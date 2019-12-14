242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: December 13th, 2019

|
Not Letting Dorian Kill Their Spirit!
Despite
Dorian’s best efforts to dampen holiday spirits, the Bahamas National
Trust made the decision to move forward with its annual Fest Noel. This
year marked the event’s 25th Anniversary of the event, which has long
been heralded as the start of the Christmas Party Season on the island
and is the trust’s only fundraiser - the proceeds of which are used to
keep national parks on the island open.
This
year, organizers were justly worried that the turn out would not be
strong, and that sponsorship would be harder to come by. Happily, we can
report their fears were unjustified, as their stalwart sponsor BRISTOL
CELLARS rallied to the cause and kept the wine flowing.
GBDRF Takes Grand Bahama’s Dorian Story and a need for Climate Resiliency to The United Nation’s Meeting in NYC
|
Climate
Change Resilience and a sustainable future for Grand Bahama Island took
centre stage at a meeting of global stakeholders in November. The
meeting hosted by the Nexus Global community - founded to bridge
communities of wealth and social entrepreneurship - and the United
Nations brought together scores of the world’s largest global
foundations and disaster relief practitioners at the Rockefeller Center
in New York City. The mission: to discuss the impact of storms like
Hurricane Dorian on small island developing states like The Bahamas and
to plan for a resilient future.
“The
Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) was extremely honoured
to have been invited by the United Nations to share our experiences,
concerns and challenges post-Dorian, and to initiate discussions around a
resilient plan for the future of Grand Bahama with this international
community” explained GBPA Principal and GBDRF Director, Rupert Hayward.
“In keeping with its mandate, the Nexus global community and the United
Nations hosted scores of investors, social entrepreneurs,
philanthropists, and allies to catalyze new leadership and accelerate
needed solutions for a sustainable future for Grand Bahama and other
island nations.”
GBPA Partners with International Engineering Cooperative to Promote Sustainable Rebuild of GB Infrastructure
Following
the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, the Grand Bahama Port Authority
(GBPA) is working toward full recovery with sustainability and climate
resiliency as primary considerations in restoration and rebuilding.
As
soon as conditions allowed, the GBPA team began exploring avenues to
rebuild using more sustainable methods. “While we have always dealt with
exposure to hurricanes,” explained GBPA Vice President, Henry St.
George, “Dorian clearly highlighted the impact of climate change and the
realities that come along with it. Our plan is to rebuild the island’s
infrastructure in a way that considers those climate change challenges.”
In
November, the Company established a partnership with Engineers Without
Borders (EWB), a non-governmental organization and global consortium of
engineering professionals whose mission is to build a better world
through engineering projects that empower communities.
“Our
team worked alongside members of EWB on structural assessments for
approximately three weeks following Hurricane Dorian,” said Nakira
Wilchcombe, Director of Building and Development Services at the GBPA.
“The partnership facilitated the sharing of professional experiences and
input regarding damage assessments and discussion on opportunities for
greater resilience in the construction industry.”
Deep Creek Primary School to benefit from Ministry of Education and Cape Eleuthera Island School partnership
The
Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Cape Eleuthera Island School (CEIS)
formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding and entered a
public/private partnership (PPP) that is anticipated to enhance the
education standards of Bahamian students.
The
Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, Minister of Education, described the occasion as a
“red letter”, “extra-ordinary” day which was long time coming. The
partnership is an expansion of a prototype that presently exists for
students of Deep Creek Middle School (DCMS).
“We
feel that what has been established at DCMS and what will be
established at Deep Creek Primary School is a prototype of what could be
facilitated across the landscape of the society,” said Mr. Lloyd.
Through
the arrangement, students from kindergarten through grade 9 at Deep
Creek Primary School will benefit from customized, experiential,
personalized learning for the 21st century.
“It
puts the learning in the hands of the students. It’s not a
teacher-directed, it’s not a school-directed, it’s a student directed
learning experience,” the Minister said.
Police investigating alleged assault by PM’s brother
Grand
Bahama attorney Tiffany Dennison said she fears for her life after she
was allegedly verbally and physically attacked by the prime minister’s
brother on Wednesday.
Dennison
claims businessman Cyril Minnis, known as “Boxer”, punched her in the
face as the pair got into a heated exchange outside the Registrar
General’s Department in the Fidelity building.
The attorney said the terrifying attack has left her with a blurry left eye, tingling in her ear, and a sore jaw.
In
an interview with Eyewitness News Online, she said racial and
misogynistic slurs hurled at her represent years-long abuse due to her
involvement in a legal matter back in 2006.
The incident took place around 1.15pm, and has been reported to the police, it was confirmed yesterday.
“I
was outside the Registrar General Department at the Fidelity building.
(Minnis) he came out the door, and he was never my client so I didn’t
recognize his face. I didn’t know who he was until he started screaming
about the case.
Thousands of children to benefit from Santa's wonderland this holiday season.
Bass
Pro Shops has teamed up with Convoy of Hope, The Grand Bahama Christian
Council (GBCC), the YMCA and various government agencies to make the
holiday season bright for thousands of children on Grand Bahama Island
through Santa’s Wonderland. A holiday staple on the Bass Pro Shops
calendar, Santa’s Wonderland is an activity-packed event for children
that includes gift giveaways, games, treats, and photo opportunities
with Santa Claus and his helpers. The free, Christmas-themed attraction
is set for December 16-19 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the YMCA playing
field.
During
a press conference to announce the event, organisers said they are
prepared to give Christmas presents to over 8,000 children between the
ages of three and 13 over the course of the event.
Bass
Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris said his company and partners felt
compelled to assist after seeing the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. He
explained that the company has made donations of food, water and
supplies toward hurricane relief, but wanted to do something more for
the children on island.
“The
main thing is to create happy memories for mainly the kids, their
families and the people of Grand Bahama,” Morris said. “We’ll have Santa
Claus. We’re going to have a big snow-making machine, so kids can make
snowballs and build snowmen. We’re going to have a lot of other
surprises. It’s going to be a fun, happy time.”
FCCA Partners With Carnival Cruise Lines and MOTA to bring holiday cheer to deserving children
Christmas
came a little early for 200 local children who participated in The
Florida Caribbean Cruise Association’s (FCCA) 23rd Annual Holiday Gift
Project. Held on Thursday, December 5 at The Freeport Harbour, the
gift-giving event saw representatives from Carnival Cruise Lines and the
Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (MOTA) welcome students and teachers
for a celebration filled with food, music, and holiday cheer.
Each
year, the holiday initiative impacts some 40 destinations across the
Caribbean; thanks to eight FCCA member cruise lines. On Grand Bahama,
the Carnival Liberty took up the mantle of bringing in hundreds of gifts
for the students. Crew members dressed up as Santa Claus and his
helpers, distributed gifts, posed for photos and even had a dance party
with the children.
Karl
Hallberg, hotel director for Carnival Liberty, said it was a pleasure
to assist in the holiday gift initiative because The Bahamas has become a
second home for many crew members.
“The
islands are absolutely spectacular. We have 3,800 passengers, almost
every single cruise, who come to enjoy your beautiful islands and it’s a
true blessing to come over and over,” Hallberg said. “We just thought
as a token of appreciation, we’d come out and join you here today and
give a little bit of what we can offer from the Carnival organisation.”
Honouring
our Bahamaland – LeBlanc creators Nicole and Lian LeBlanc will be
showcasing the one-of-a-kind, nature inspired jewellery pieces at a
trunk show at Oasis Sandyport on December 20th, between 4-8pm.
NASA
astronaut Scott Kelly described The Bahamas as “the most beautiful
place from space”. The protected archipelago is known for its treasured
aquamarine waters and the marine life that inhabits it. However, it was
the creativity of two young women that made it possible to carry a
little piece of The Bahamas with them everywhere they went.
Now you can too!
On
Friday, December 20, 2019, at 4:00pm LeBlanc Jewellery will be
showcasing a trunk show of its “Ray” and “Cobo” collections at Oasis
Furniture Sandyport, Nassau, a store whose own brand stands for
distinctive living.
The
upcoming show features jewellery that captures the magic of the marine
environment without harming it. Each piece dives into the history of The
Bahamas and pays tribute to the sun, sand and sea that make the
archipelago special.
At
a young age, Nicole and Lian LeBlanc who were raised in Grand Bahama
fell in love with diving and exploring the colourful reefs found below.
Their exploration fostered an appreciation for the space in which they
called home, but also encouraged them years later to create LeBlanc
Jewellery, a brand inspired by the whimsical finds in nature.
National Parks Inspire Commemorative Postage Stamps
To
commemorate the 60th anniversary of The BNT, The General Post Office
has issued special stamps that feature your national parks, iconic
Bahamian wildlife and flora captured throughout the Bahamas.
Be sure to visit your local post office today and get your special issue stamps, while supplies last!
|
|
